Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Suspected Smugglers of Snakes have “disappeared” from Custody – Official

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Two suspected smugglers of consignments containing 140 different species of snakes and 600 other animals imported into Nigeria from Cameroon have “disappeared from custody,” PUNCH is reporting. Nanbyen Burromvyat, the Customs Area Comptroller in charge of Calabar Free Trade Zone, Cross River and Akwa Ibom Command said the consignments were imported from Cameroon aboard a vessel MV Flesh, and […]

The post Suspected Smugglers of Snakes have “disappeared” from Custody – Official appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.