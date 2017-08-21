Suspected Smugglers of Snakes have “disappeared” from Custody – Official

Two suspected smugglers of consignments containing 140 different species of snakes and 600 other animals imported into Nigeria from Cameroon have “disappeared from custody,” PUNCH is reporting. Nanbyen Burromvyat, the Customs Area Comptroller in charge of Calabar Free Trade Zone, Cross River and Akwa Ibom Command said the consignments were imported from Cameroon aboard a vessel MV Flesh, and […]

The post Suspected Smugglers of Snakes have “disappeared” from Custody – Official appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

