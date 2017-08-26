Sweet memories of screen divas who went bald for movie roles

The pride of a woman, they say ‘is her hair’ and that’s why it’s rare to behold a beautiful damsel shaving off her hair for any reason. But for screen divas, shaving off their cherished hair, in an attempt to mirror a role they are playing in a movie is not only daring and professional, but also, it portrays them as true African women.

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Mercy Johnson

Mercy Johnson remains an excellent role interpreter any day. In 2011, she played the most challenging role of a widow in the movie, “Heart of a Widow’ directed by Michael Jaja. The role requires her to go bald and Mercy Johnson lived up to the expectations of her fans.

Annie Idibia

2face Idibia’s wife Annie also shaved her hair in 2015, when she joined the campaign to increase breast cancer awareness in the country. She went bald in order to effectively raise the needed awareness about breast cancer and promote self-examination.

Chika Ike

After starring in the movie, “Blind”where she was paid handsomely, Chika Ike took the most daring role, playing a widow in “Moments of Tears.” The movie was filled with emotions, just as Chika was outstanding in interpreting her role. Those in the know said, Chike was paid about N5 million to star in the movie.

Adaora Ukoh

The Big, Bold and Beautiful actress, Adaora Ukoh also shaved off her hair for her role in ‘Thy Kingdom Come‘ where she stars alongside Sam Dede, Mike Ezuruonye and Kenneth Okonkwo.

Bimbo Akintola

Bimbo Akintola plays the role of a widow who suffers at the hands of her in-laws after the passing of her husband in ‘The Mourning After’. The actress had to shave off her hair to fit into the role of a mourning widow.

Chinyere Wilfred

Chinyere Wilfred joined the league in 2014, when she shaved her head for her role in the movie, “More than a Widow.” It was scaring but Wilfred braced up and gave a resounding performance in the movie.

Ebube Nwagbo

Ebube Nwagbo also took the bold decision of shaving her hair after starring in the movie, ‘Widows Cult‘ alongside Angela Okorie and Chita Agwu. Like her colleagues, Ebube gave a good account of herself in the movie which many believed brought her into limelight.

Nana Ama McBrown

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown has proved overtime that she’s a thorough-bred thespian. She joined the league of African actresses who have let go their hair for a movie, when starred in the movie, “Atemmuo (Judgment).” The actress gladly shaved her hair so that she could look real for the role.

Waje

Songstress, Waje was incredible in her looks after she went bald, featuring in a stage play, ‘Ewuro.’ She had her hair shaved in order to make her role real in the play.

Oge Okoye

Leggy actress, Oge Okoye-Duru also went bald in the movie, ‘The Three Widows Widows’ alongside Queen Nwokoye and Rukky MushudMushud. Just as Fathia Balogun did when she starred in the Yoruba movie, ‘Shola Arikusa.” Uche Jombo, went bald in the movie ‘Holding Hope‘. She acted as a woman with leukaemia

