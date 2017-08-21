Pages Navigation Menu

Syrian refugee couple name daughter after Merkel

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in World

A refugee couple, who fled to Germany two years ago to escape Syria’s bloody civil war have named their newborn daughter after the German chancellor, Angela Merkel. Angela Merkel Muhammed was born on Aug. 16 in the western German city of Muenster, the St Franziskus-Hospital said on Monday. The couple named their child after Merkel…

