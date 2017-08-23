Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tackle Security Issues – Buhari directs Service Chiefs

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies to safeguard the lives and property of all citizens and secure the nation’s borders from aggressors, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin has said. Olonisakin disclosed this to State House correspondents shortly after President Buhari met behind closed doors with members of the National Security Council […]

The post Tackle Security Issues – Buhari directs Service Chiefs appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.