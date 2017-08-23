Tanzania MP Arrested For ‘Insulting’ President – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Tanzania MP Arrested For 'Insulting' President
CHANNELS TELEVISION
A Tanzanian opposition MP has been arrested for insulting the president, his party said Wednesday, after revealing an aeroplane bought for the national carrier was being held in Canada over unpaid debts. It is the sixth time this year the opposition's …
