Tax debt: FIRS shuts down MRS Oil head office

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has shut down the facilities belonging to MRS Oil and Gas Company Limited over a tax debt of N497.1 million.

The FIRS team led by Anita Erinne, had on Wednesday ordered the main gates to the company, located at 2,Tincan Island Road, Apapa, sealed off.

According to a statement, the company’s accountant, who had identified himself as Samson, claimed that the company had cleared the debt.

The company’s chief security officer ordered that security prevent the team from going beyond the reception area, leading to a two-hour long argument where staff of the oil firm refused to vacate their offices as directed by FIRS officials.”

“The team also visited Kaplan International College Limited situated at 1, Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, which was also sealed over a N50.5 million tax debt.”

On Tuesday, the team had shut the premises of four companies in Lagos over varying tax debts.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

