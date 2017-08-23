Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Taylor Swift announces Release Date of Album “Reputation,” New Single out Thursday

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Popstar Taylor Swift has announced the release date of her new album titled “Reputation.” Swift had on August 18 wiped her social media accounts. Over the past three days, she’s been teasing a video of a snake, the tail first on Monday, body on Tuesday, then the head on Wednesday. The singer has had a […]

The post Taylor Swift announces Release Date of Album “Reputation,” New Single out Thursday appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.