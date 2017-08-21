A reptilian tail? A solar eclipse. Taylor Swift teases fans – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
A reptilian tail? A solar eclipse. Taylor Swift teases fans
Washington Post
Who can eclipse an eclipse? Why, Taylor Swift. Just days after going dark on social media, the pop star put out another clue Monday leading to a possible song drop on the same day as the big solar eclipse. And if the lyric-sharing site Genius was to be …
The History of Taylor Swift & the Snake
Taylor Swift shuts down Kim, Kanye, Katy and Calvin with snake clip
Taylor Swift to Release New Music? Everything We Know About Her Next Era
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!