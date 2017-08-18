Taylor Swift clears all social media accounts in preparation for comeback – Independent.ie
|
Independent.ie
|
Taylor Swift clears all social media accounts in preparation for comeback
Independent.ie
Speaking out: Taylor Swift alleged she was sexually assaulted by a radio station DJ. 1 Speaking out: Taylor Swift alleged she was sexually assaulted by a radio station DJ. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP. Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email …
Taylor Swift's new music appears to be imminent, according to the Internet
Taylor Swift deletes everything from social media
Taylor Swift wipes social media accounts; website goes dark
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!