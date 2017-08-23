TBoss is an Egyptian Goddess in stunning photoshoot

Ex-big brother Naija housemate, TBoss is working on a new project and has released this stunning Egyptian goddess inspired photo and titled it; “Alter Ego #Queen #CleoPatra …..”

The post TBoss is an Egyptian Goddess in stunning photoshoot appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

