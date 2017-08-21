Teacher allegedly forced pupils to drink sewer water – The Punch
Teacher allegedly forced pupils to drink sewer water
The Punch
Bangladeshi authorities have ordered an investigation after a primary school teacher was accused of forcing more than two dozen students to drink sewer water as a punishment, officials said Monday. Parents lodged a complaint against Shahnaz Parvin, …
