Teacher allegedly forced pupils to drink sewer water – The Punch

Teacher allegedly forced pupils to drink sewer water
Bangladeshi authorities have ordered an investigation after a primary school teacher was accused of forcing more than two dozen students to drink sewer water as a punishment, officials said Monday. Parents lodged a complaint against Shahnaz Parvin, …

