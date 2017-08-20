Team News: Gerard Deulofeu, Paco Alcacer partner Lionel Messi in attack – Sports Mole
Team News: Gerard Deulofeu, Paco Alcacer partner Lionel Messi in attack
Sports Mole
Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has seen his forward line decimated of late following the loss of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain and Luis Suarez's month-long layoff with a knee injury. Valverde can still call upon star man Messi, who will start alongside …
Line-ups: Barca-Betis
