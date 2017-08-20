Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Spain terror attacks: Barcelona defiant in the face of terror – Sky News

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Sky News

Spain terror attacks: Barcelona defiant in the face of terror
Sky News
As normality returns to Barcelona's streets – albeit amid increased security – locals and visitors refuse to be cowed by terror. 03:32, UK, Monday 21 August 2017. An armed Catalan policeman outside the Camp Nou stadium ahead of the Barcelona vs Real …
Mass Held In Barcelona To Honor Victims Of Terror AttacksNPR
Tears and sorrow at mass for Spain attack victimsVanguard
Mass held for Barcelona terror victims as manhunt continuesDaily Mail
The National –ITV News –ABC Online –Xinhua
all 94 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.