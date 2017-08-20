Spain terror attacks: Barcelona defiant in the face of terror – Sky News
|
Sky News
|
Spain terror attacks: Barcelona defiant in the face of terror
Sky News
As normality returns to Barcelona's streets – albeit amid increased security – locals and visitors refuse to be cowed by terror. 03:32, UK, Monday 21 August 2017. An armed Catalan policeman outside the Camp Nou stadium ahead of the Barcelona vs Real …
Mass Held In Barcelona To Honor Victims Of Terror Attacks
Tears and sorrow at mass for Spain attack victims
Mass held for Barcelona terror victims as manhunt continues
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!