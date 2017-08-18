Tears Flows!! A Minute’s Silence As Barcelona Stands To Remember Those Killed Along Las Ramblas Attack (Photos)

King Felipe has led a minute’s silence at noon today as Barcelona stood to remember those killed along Las Ramblas.

The monarch stood between Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and President of the Generalitat of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont as they paused to reflect in Placa de Catalunya.

After the moment of reflection, the crowds erupted into chants of ‘No tenim por! – meaning ‘We are not afraid!’

The Spanish royal family also issued an unusually strongly-worded statement about the attack: ‘They are assassins, criminals who won’t terrorise us. All of Spain is Barcelona.’

This morning, Barcelona’s famous Las Ramblas walkway quietly reopened to the public, after a van rampage that killed 13 and wounded more than 100.

Police closed down the city center yesterday evening, after the van zigzagged down the packed Ramblas before the driver escaped.

This morning, emotional residents and tourists were allowed past police lines and slowly trickled back to their homes and hotels.

Lawyer and University of Glasgow rector Aamer Anwar, who is in Barcelona, said a heavy police presence remained on the streets.

‘It’s huge,’ he said. ‘Literally you can see every 15 to 20 metres there are armed police officers, there are vans, police cars at every corner. So there is an extremely high police presence everywhere.

