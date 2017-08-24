Tecno Mobile plans N4m for 4 innovative students

By Christopher Njoku

Mobile phone maker, Tecno Mobile, has announced plans to give four young creative minds N1 million each to light up their dream in the “Tecno N1million Dream” promo, which kicked off in Lagos at the unveiling of its new devices, Tecno Spark and Spark Plus.

The new products unveiled at an event hosted by Tecno to celebrate university students are expected to provide succour to the students who live on budget.

The party, tagged “Tecno Spark Party,” is expected to give university students in Nigeria a time of their lives to live with the devices in their hands.

The party is just one of the many ways Tecno is giving the students something to remember for in life as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The device is a new line of photo-focused smartphones from the smart phone maker, targeted largely at millennial youths, especially students who mostly have to live on a budget.

According to Deputy Marketing Manager, Tecno Nigeria, Attai Oguche, “we at Tecno are proud to say that this is another great camera device; the next generation Android smartphones designed mainly for an impressive camera and style.

“Anyone who experienced the Tecno Camon CX and who by now understands the amazing camera features Tecno devices flaunt will easily relate with what I’m talking about.

“The N1 million dream promo is one of the ways we hope to continue giving back to the people, helping them achieve their dreams,” Jesse Oguntimehin, Tecno Nigeria Deputy Marketing Manager, Digital, said.

The post Tecno Mobile plans N4m for 4 innovative students appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

