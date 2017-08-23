Tecno Mobile To Sponsor 3 Kids To Manchester City Football Club For A 5-Day Football Clinic

I read a piece recently, describing TECNO Mobile as the most customer centric brand in Africa, and they recently won an award as the PAN African Mobile Phone Brand of the year, in the just concluded Titans of the Tech Awards.

From the Light up Ikeja project, to the Give A Child A Future (Children’s Day) initiative, to the numerous giveaways enjoyed by Millions of Nigerians every month, this time TECNO Mobile is focusing on ‘lighting up the dreams of the kids’, especially the football lovers.

Kids within the ages of 12 and 15 participated in the TECNO Blue Squad online challenge and football clinical that was held on the 16th day of August, at the Federal College of Education, Akoka, Lagos. Three (3) kids have be chosen to represent Nigeria to join a 5 days’ clinic in Manchester City Football Club. The names of the three kids are Coutroupis Angelo Oluwaseun, Adoji Avniel Ojima Ojo, Babarinde Boluwatife Ayomidipupo.

I understand that Manchester City Football Club has been chosen thanks to TECNO Mobile’s partnership with the impressive football club.

Coaches have been called upon, and the stage is set for the kids to battle it out in Manchester City Football club. 16 Kids from Africa will be embarking on a trip to UK on the 24th of August, 2017 where they will be taught the rudiment of modern football. As they say, may the best man win.

It is quite encouraging that TECNO Mobile is supporting the dream of African kids talented in football to become international stars. It is however certain that the giant brand is not only targeting those who can buy their phone, but Nigerians in general. Big ups to you!

The post Tecno Mobile To Sponsor 3 Kids To Manchester City Football Club For A 5-Day Football Clinic appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

