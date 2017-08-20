Teen Titans Go Nigeria – Read What Really Happened

Teen Titans Go Nigeria – Read What Really Happened

A report of an obscene picture displayed on the children targeted television channel has met widespread criticism.

DStv’s Cartoon Network, in the face of criticism concerning an adult content reportedly aired on its channel, has released a statement to calm nerves.

Social media users, mostly parents and morally conscious persons shared reproachful comments following reports that the satellite television station displayed a photo that portrays nudity.

In its defense, the children targeted entertainment platform denied any use of obscene images on its channel, claiming that the picture attributed to it is fake.

A statement displayed earlier today on DStv’s Facebook page reads:

“We are aware of the justified concern of some of our African viewers regarding what purportedly shows inappropriate content on Cartoon Network.

“We can confirm without hesitation that these images are not authentic and have never been broadcasted or shared on any official Cartoon Network platforms in Africa in any capacity.

“The fake images on social media were not produced by Cartoon Network, and are in no way representative of our goal to provide suitable, age-appropriate entertainment for African children and families.”

This development is similar to negative reactions received when Disney’s “Star vs the Forces of Evil” aired its first gay scene.

The major concern is that children, who make up the main audience of the programme will be badly influenced by the content.

In an Africa where homosexual activities are strongly frowned against, such message is seen as a plot to derail kids from cultural values prescribed by their society.

