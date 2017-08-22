Tell Nigerians how N1.3 trillion was spent, PDP challenges Osinbajo – Gistmaster (blog)
Gistmaster (blog)
Tell Nigerians how N1.3 trillion was spent, PDP challenges Osinbajo
ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a swipe at Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who earlier in the week, said the current administration spent the sum of N1.3 trillion on the execution of capital projects in 2016 alone. In series of tweets …
