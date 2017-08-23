“Telling The Other Nigerian Story – Temilola Akinmuda, Set To Launch Box TV With Flagship Show “Things Men Say”

Box tv is set to debut in a couple of weeks with its flagship show: “Things Men Say”. BOX TV: Box Tv is a web channel that hopes to tell the Nigerian story in a different way. The channel is Targeted at Nigerians and Africans in the diaspora, both Male and Female ages 18 – …

The post “Telling The Other Nigerian Story – Temilola Akinmuda, Set To Launch Box TV With Flagship Show “Things Men Say” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

