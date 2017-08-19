Tension! One Shot Dead At UPP Governorship Primaries In Anambra (Photos)

There was commotion at UPP Governorship Primaries in Anambra state today due to several irregularities.Delegates were dispersed with teargas.According to report,UPP jettisoned the original list of delegates that it was meant to be used after protests from different quarters.

Worse, some delegates observed that they were issued fake temporary voters’ cards to use. According to them, many people will bear other people’s names at the voting using the fake voters’ cards.Also fake party membership cards were in circulation.

Hours ago, police started shooting.People were pictured running helter-skelter because of the teargas fired on.One person was allegedly shot dead.

See photo of the victim below and watch the video from the scene above

