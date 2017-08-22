Pages Navigation Menu

Tensions in Togo as anti-Gnassingbe rally turns deadly – News24

Aug 22, 2017


Tensions in Togo as anti-Gnassingbe rally turns deadly
Lomé – Tensions have erupted in Togo after protests against the ruling Gnassingbe family dynasty over the weekend turned deadly. Two protesters were killed and 12 gendarmes were wounded in Sokode, 338km north of the capital, Lome, when security …
