Tensions in Togo as anti-Gnassingbe rally turns deadly
News24
Lomé – Tensions have erupted in Togo after protests against the ruling Gnassingbe family dynasty over the weekend turned deadly. Two protesters were killed and 12 gendarmes were wounded in Sokode, 338km north of the capital, Lome, when security …
Chaos in Togo: Togolese residents urged to move to Ghana
