Tenstrings, living the young music dream

By Chris Onuoha

In line with keeping up the tradition of passing on to the young generation the bridge between the ancient and modern music culture, Tenstrings, the biggest school of music held its induction programme last week for new students at the institute’s headquarters in Ikeja.

The orientation program was designed to get the new students acquainted with the nitty-gritty of Tenstrings’ programs of studies, the school’s rules and regulations and insight into their future in the music industry. At the orientation, the students which are drawn from different African countries express great delight in having the opportunity to embark on a journey of professional training in music – a doorway to making the best of their talents and dreams.

In a statement made by the institute’s Director, Emmanuel Akapo at the program, he reiterated; “Tenstrings was founded in 2007 to cater to the needs of young music artistes who desire to build careers in contemporary music that include Hip pop, Reggae, R&B, Gospel, Jazz, Rock, Highlife, Afrobeat, by equipping them with an all-encompassing music & business training. We currently run in six centers – five in Lagos and one in Port Harcourt with more to open in Abuja and Ibadan before the end of the year.”

