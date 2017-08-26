Testworld set to drop first track, Funmilayo in September

UK-based singer, Taiwo Adepoju who performs under the stage name Testworld, has announced he is officially dropping his first track titled Familayo as he prepares ahead of December shows.

According to the budding singer, he had been busy in the studio cooking some hits to do something different from the usual and will be officially releasing his first track by mid next month.

The talented young act said he is bringing a big change into the music industry with his own style music. “I started my music in the United Kingdom and it was well received by blacks and whites alike. After doing music in the UK for a while, people advised me to come back home and prove my mettle.

“I have critically studied the Nigerian music industry and I know that I have something that no one else has. I am not bothered about the competition in the industry; rather the established artistes should be worried about me because I’m here to change the game for good. Nigeria is blessed with so many talented artistes but I am here to add quality to the wealth of talents that we already have in the Nigerian music industry,” he added.

On his style of music, Testworld says, “When it comes to my music, I really cannot be put in a box because I like to explore with different genres. I have a very eclectic music appetite and I listen to different kinds of music from around the world. So far it is good music, I can make it.”

“The big surprise is that people don’t really know the type of music to expect from me. Further, the story line of the music goes deep because I was able to pour out my heart in a style, which I personally love. To recap, it is like reading a letter from someone asking for something (love, joy, riches), which only the Almighty God can give.”

Affirming the growing importance being attached to Nigerian music in the global space, the singer said, “The Nigerian music industry is moving like a jet and it is one of the fastest growing industries in the world after America. In the UK, they have few genres of music that you barely find elsewhere, unlike Nigerian music.”

“Beyoncé inspired my song Funmilayo in a way. Like I said earlier, I love to experiment so I decided to make use of my native language. Meanwhile, my fans should also get ready for another song from me titled 99 Problems. I can assure you it will be nothing short of awesome,” he said of his latest song, which is currently enjoying favourable airplay on radio stations across the country.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

