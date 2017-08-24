TETFUND boss uncovers fraud involving lecturers, agency’s staff

The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Abdullahi Baffa, yesterday disclosed that a high-level fraud involving some academics and staff of his agency had been uncovered. According to him, the lecturers and the staff had abused the intervention funds of the agency on pretext that they were pursuing further academic qualifications or attending […]

