Thanksgiving: Kogi Declares Monday Public Holiday For Buhari

The government of Kogi State has declared Monday, August 21, 2017 as a public holiday to enable citizens of the state give thanks to God for returning President Muhammadu Buhari in sound health and sound mind.

The Director-General, media and publicity to the state governor, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, who made this known on Sunday, said the decision was also in line with the support the people had been giving to Buhari in his efforts at correcting the ills of the past and putting the nation on sound economic footing.

He said: “We urge the people to also use the occasion of the public holiday to pray for Mr. President as he resumes his responsibilities of repositioning Nigeria.“

Fanwo further quoted the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, as thanking the people for standing by the President while undergoing treatment in London and for trooping to Abuja to welcome the him.

Also speaking on Sunday on the president’s return from London, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the South, Chief Segun Oni, in a statement said “Seeing President Muhammad Buhari in good health has put a lie to the wishes of those who don’t wish the country well.”

In the statement signed by his media aide, Mr Steve Alabi, in Ado-Ekiti, Oni said, congratulated the President for the recovery and wished him robust health as he continues to give quality leadership to the country.

The APC’s Deputy National Chairman (South) also advised Buhari’s antagonists to desist from playing politics with every issue as they were not God.

“There is a particular governor in one of the South West states, who said he would commit suicide if President Buhari returned to the country alive. “Now that our leader is back into the country, not only alive but agile and ready to resume his Presidential seat, when are we going to read or hear the news of his suicide in the dailies or on the radio and television?,” Oni asked.

