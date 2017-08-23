The BBC Have Ranked The Top 100 Comedies Of All Time

Comedy, like many things in life, is subjective.

A few readers told us they found the 15 funniest jokes from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival hilarious (HERE), whilst others seemed less impressed.

And don’t even get started on the Napoleon Dynamite debate – comic masterpiece or pile of absolute garbage? That one tends to get heated.

In order to reach some kind of informed decision, the BBC asked 253 film critics – 118 women and 135 men – from 52 countries and six continents one question – ““What do you think are the 10 best comedies of all time?”

They managed to compile all of those votes and came up with their top 100 list – we’ll just skip ahead to the top 50, if you don’t mind.

In bold are any movies from the year 1997 or later, just out of interest:

50. Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Pedro Almodóvar, 1988)

49. The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (Luis Buñuel, 1972)

48. Trouble in Paradise (Ernst Lubitsch, 1932)

47. Animal House (John Landis, 1978)

46. Pulp Fiction (Quentin Tarantino, 1994)

45. Big Deal on Madonna Street (Mario Monicelli, 1958)

44. Bridesmaids (Paul Feig, 2011)

43. M*A*S*H (Robert Altman, 1970)

42. The Awful Truth (Leo McCarey, 1937)

41. Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (Larry Charles, 2006)

40. The Producers (Mel Brooks, 1967)

39. A Night at the Opera (Sam Wood and Edmund Goulding, 1935)

38. The Philadelphia Story (George Cukor, 1940)

37. Sullivan’s Travels (Preston Sturges, 1941)

36. A Fish Called Wanda (Charles Crichton and John Cleese, 1988)

35. Singin’ in the Rain (Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly, 1952)

34. Clueless (Amy Heckerling, 1995)

33. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (Adam McKay, 2004)

32. Raising Arizona (Joel and Ethan Coen, 1987)

31. Tootsie (Sydney Pollack, 1982)

30. Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday (Jacques Tati, 1953)

29. When Harry Met Sally… (Rob Reiner, 1989)

28. It Happened One Night (Frank Capra, 1934)

27. The Apartment (Billy Wilder, 1960)

26. Mon Oncle (Jacques Tati, 1958)

25. The Gold Rush (Charlie Chaplin, 1925)

24. Withnail and I (Bruce Robinson, 1987)

23. The Party (Blake Edwards, 1968)

22. Young Frankenstein (Mel Brooks, 1974)

21. City Lights (Charlie Chaplin, 1931)

20. Blazing Saddles (Mel Brooks, 1974)

19. The Lady Eve (Preston Sturges, 1941)

18. Sherlock Jr (Buster Keaton, 1924)

17. Bringing Up Baby (Howard Hawks, 1938)

16. The Great Dictator (Charlie Chaplin, 1940)

15. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones, 1975)

14. His Girl Friday (Howard Hawks, 1940)

13. To Be or Not To Be (Ernst Lubitsch, 1942)

12. Modern Times (Charlie Chaplin, 1936)

11. The Big Lebowski (Joel and Ethan Coen, 1998)

10. The General (Clyde Bruckman and Buster Keaton, 1926)

9. This Is Spinal Tap (Rob Reiner, 1984)

8. Playtime (Jacques Tati, 1967)

7. Airplane! (Jim Abrahams, David Zucker and Jerry Zucker, 1980)

6. Life of Brian (Terry Jones, 1979)

5. Duck Soup (Leo McCarey, 1933)

4. Groundhog Day (Harold Ramis, 1993)

3. Annie Hall (Woody Allen, 1977)

2. Dr Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (Stanley Kubrick, 1964)

1. Some Like It Hot (Billy Wilder, 1959)

Other movies featured in the top 100, and made in the past 20 years, include The Hangover (2009), Rushmore (1998), Zoolander (2001), There’s Something About Mary (1998), Office Space (1999), Hot Fuzz (2007), Step Brothers (2008), Shaun of the Dead (2004) and Mean Girls (2004).

Don’t shoot the messenger, OK.

