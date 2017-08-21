The church Satan built: A sequel

It is imperative to do this sequel to last week’s metaphorically captioned article, The church Satan built, which elicited wide variety of reactions.

Of course, Satan does not and cannot build a church. Oh yes, the Ozubulu, Anambra State debacle where unknown gunmen killed several worshippers at the St. Philip’s Catholic Church, injuring many others was referenced. It actually gave birth to the article but it by no means suggested that the church was built by Satan, neither was High Chief Aloysius Ikegwuonwu, donor of the church, who was never mentioned in the article, the Satan.

Rather, let me reiterate, as clearly stated, that everybody that flaunts Christian credentials but lives the opposite lifestyle is the one building church for Satan; like one loony (I have identified as Nkejika), who sent death threat through 08165363278; he probably knows a thing or two about the heinous bloodbath.

I also know that this article will equally come under attack but the truth is that many of the people we are in a hurry to condemn are by far better off than we. It would not help for us to exculpate ourselves from confraternity with Satan because our own sins are yet to find us out.

Take the Ozubulu incident. Many have condemned Ikegwuonwu, the alleged drug baron whom the perpetrators of the heinous crime were reportedly after. Another version has it that the man is a South African-based real estate developer and importer. Now, he came back to Nigeria, visited the victims and offered some succour. One wonders, if he really had anything to hide, would he come home like that, move around freely and yet was not arrested? Or is there more to the hasty conclusion of the police inquiry? Time will tell.

Nevertheless, irrespective of whatever we have done, God wishes none to perish but that all should come to repentance and be saved, even the goons that spilled blood on the altar. The church is actually a place for sinners becoming saints and those already sanctified should not scare away others in the process by overly sanctimonious posturing. However, God is more interested in our hearts than the bleating of our fat rams for sacrifice; no man can bribe God. We may inveigle man, but not the Almighty, the All-knowing.

How many of the ‘unarmed robbers’ (apologies OBJ), can even do what Ikegwuonwu did? Yet they occupy front pews in church but will be the first to point us to the Satan that built a church. Those lecherous, shifty characters, masquerading as clerics by the day but consorting with babalawo and mamalawo at night are the Satan that built a church. Those leaders who abandon us here to die inside glorified mortuaries but seek treatment abroad for even toothache are the Satan that built a church. That is why many of them return in caskets. Those in government who send their wards to train abroad but leave ours in abattoirs, alias universities, operated by frustrated professional striking lecturers are the Satan building churches….

By church is meant place of worship, including mosques. Those who go to Mecca or Medina to throw stones at Satan and yet come back here to wax hate songs against fellow Nigerians are building mosques for the very Satan they had cast out. Those who do zakat and ablution, hearing or seeing no evil, yet shed innocent blood and support injustice and inequity are building mosques for Satan. Those who go to Jerusalem or bath in River Jordan but come back still unclean, to loot our porous treasury are building churches for Satan.

We are all satanic agents when we ignore righteousness because aberrant occasions favour only us and our kin. We are all satanic when cronyism and nepotism dictate our policies as leaders. We are all satanic when we see glaring injustice and choose to ignore it because equity would mean we lose certain undue advantages we wheedled from bewildered fellow countrymen. It is satanic of a section of the country to oppose the ongoing agitations for restructuring of the country because it had overtime destroyed every semblance of federalism and appropriated virtually everything, and would rather the entice monolith called Nigeria collapse on our heads. Yet we boast to serve God.

It is strange that government, after playing orchestra of hate speeches, now tags it as terrorism. In fact, this was a government built on hate speech. Hate mongers borrowed from the All Progressives Congress, APC, which has not let go, beginning from electioneering to its vicarious exclusion of some sections of the country from the national cake. Inferentially, this government is terrorist, going by its new pronouncement and, instead of the empty verbiage; it should repudiate all its ‘terrorist acts and words’ that have pitched Nigerians against one another. Let the healing begin with government through more inclusiveness.

What really is the difference between a song by a warped, drunken bard and official policies to keep a people under; which is worse? That is more terrorist than hate speech mongering. Because it gives punch to mere diarrhea of the mouth. Government killed Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu’s businesses, including banks and airline. They did same to Ezekiel Izuogu’s Z-600 that would have been Africa’s first locally made car. They frustrated Clement Ibeto’s Nkalagu Cement. And now, they are after Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson Motors through spurious manipulations. Because they are Igbo that must not flourish under no circumstance. Why was even Calabar Port killed? Hate speeches thrive when a country foists policies to kill the business initiatives of some people because of ethnic coloration. That is how Satan builds churches. If this government must be taken seriously and not just making politically correct speeches, time is ripe to pull down such churches and enthrone the glory of God across the land.

Welcome, Sai Baba!

Baba, oyoyo! At long last, the President Muhammadu Buhari is back. Whether he was stampeded out of his sick bed or not, Nigerians should be happy that we have a president after all, not an acting president as in Nollywood though I never understood the noise about an old man’s sickness. So, welcome back, sir. Sai baba!

Nevertheless, we hope you are back for good and make the loss to Britain permanent. In these austere times, we need all the money we can get instead of servicing the economy of those responsible for our national malaise. Though sad that it never got to my turn to come on pilgrimage to Nigeria House in London, I hope you will compensate Nigerians for the many months the worms had eaten.

Your timid government needs stimulus. Nigerians need to be assured that your ‘change’ can actually loosen the chains it had affixed on their limbs and made the nation immobile. You may begin from the Aso Clinic, which, despite billions reportedly sunk to equip it, is yet incapable of treating common ear infection. Maybe, you should find out if those equipment are from china or even supplied at all.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News.

