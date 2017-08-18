The End! Nigerian Suspected Drug Trafficker Kills Self By Jumping Off The Fourth Floor Of A Building In India While Trying To Escape Arrest

A suspected Nigerian drug trafficker jumped to his death off the fourth floor of a building in southern New Delhi,India Friday while trying to escape police arrest.

Forty-year-old Cyprian Ama Ogbonnaya had been trailed to the building by the police after receiving a tip off that drug would be supplied in the area.

A senior police officer confirmed that a team of Special Cell sleuths of south range raided the house in Chhattarpur Enclave area.

The team was questioning some locals, when Ogbonnaya suspecting police presence in the building jumped from its fourth floor flat through a window, which was witnessed by many people who were present in the building premises.

“He was rushed to AIIMS trauma Centre where he was declared dead by the doctors,” the police officer said, adding that an inquest had been ordered into his death and a medical report by the doctors to ascertain the exact cause of death was awaited.

He said that two Nigerian women, who were also present in the flat, from where Ogbonnaya jumped off, were being questioned by the Special Cell. During the raid, 25 kg of Ketamine was recovered.

Ketamine is sold popularly as Ketalar for anaesthetic

