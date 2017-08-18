Pages Navigation Menu

The Future Project & Microsoft Nigeria is calling for application for Accelerate LABS – An Initiative to promote Enterprising Youth

The Future Project in collaboration with Microsoft Nigeria today announced the call for application for accelerate the Economy through Youth in Enterprise (Accelerate LABS). Accelerate LABS is the activation of Small and Medium Scale Business Engines to accelerate economic development through enterprise development and technology. Through this intervention, the initiative will equip 2,160 youth across the […]

