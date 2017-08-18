The Future Project & Microsoft Nigeria is calling for application for Accelerate LABS – An Initiative to promote Enterprising Youth

The Future Project in collaboration with Microsoft Nigeria today announced the call for application for accelerate the Economy through Youth in Enterprise (Accelerate LABS). Accelerate LABS is the activation of Small and Medium Scale Business Engines to accelerate economic development through enterprise development and technology. Through this intervention, the initiative will equip 2,160 youth across the […]

The post The Future Project & Microsoft Nigeria is calling for application for Accelerate LABS – An Initiative to promote Enterprising Youth appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

