Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Gobi Gear Free Spirit is the packable backpack we always wanted

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Technology, Travel | 0 comments

Lightweight and highly packable, the Free Spirit from Gobi Gear is a 30-liter backpack that is comfortable enough to wear on extended hikes and yet compresses down to easily fit inside a carry-on bag when flying.

The post The Gobi Gear Free Spirit is the packable backpack we always wanted appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.