The Good News From Sovereign Wealth Fund – Gistmaster (blog)
|
The Good News From Sovereign Wealth Fund
Gistmaster (blog)
Less than seven months after Audu Ogbe, Minister of Agriculture promised the nation that the government was poised to crash fertilizer price down to N6,000 or below, tangible evidence has emerged that this is a promise kept. Last Monday. Uche Orji, the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!