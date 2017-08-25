'The Handmaid's Tale' Author Margaret Atwood Adds Visual Artist to Her Impressive Résumé

artnet News

Margaret Atwood, the acclaimed author behind the dystopic blockbuster The Handmaid's Tale, is adding a new skill to her repertoire—visual artist. The 77-year-old Booker Prize winner has a work of art in the ongoing exhibition “Imago Mundi (Great and …



and more »