The Hit Is On!! Tecno Blue Squad Official Grand Opening And Live In Manchester City (Photos)
The Lucky kids from the blue squad campaign are currently live with sports officials of Manchester City Football Club.
You can follow the hashtag on twitter to see how Tecno is helping Nigerian Children become better Neymars and Messis through their Corporate Social Responsibility Program.
We are currently in the opening speech phase.
See Pictures Below.
Pic 1: Picture of the Headmaster of the Clinic and the GM of TECNO, Stephen Ha
Pic 2: Model African Kid.
Pic 3: The Children Introducing theirselves
Pic 4: Stephen Ha Addresses a cross section of participants
