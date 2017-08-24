Pages Navigation Menu

The Hit Is On!! Tecno Blue Squad Official Grand Opening And Live In Manchester City (Photos)

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Sports

The Hit Is On!! Tecno Blue Squad Official Grand Opening And Live In Manchester City..

 

Tecno giving young kids Opportunities to actualize their footballing dreams at such a young age, beautiful! #CXMeetsMancity #TECNOBLUESQUAD

The Lucky kids from the blue squad campaign are currently live with sports officials of Manchester City Football Club.

You can follow the hashtag on twitter to see how Tecno is helping Nigerian Children become better Neymars and Messis through their Corporate Social Responsibility Program.

We are currently in the opening speech phase.

See Pictures Below.

Pic 1: Picture of the Headmaster of the Clinic and the GM of TECNO, Stephen Ha

Pic 2: Model African Kid.

Pic 3: The Children Introducing theirselves

Pic 4: Stephen Ha Addresses a cross section of participants

