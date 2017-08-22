The IRS Has Been Using Bitcoin Tracking Software Since 2015
The IRS has been using blockchain tracking tools developed by Chainalysis since 2015, public records reveal.
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
