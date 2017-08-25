The JAMB Admission issue: A need for clarity

Professor Oluyemisi Obilade, Vice-Chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State,wrote: Some of us who were physically present at the JAMB Policy meeting owe it a duty to clarify issues and right some wrongs in the reportage of the meeting It is a pity that the personality and position of the incumbent Registrar, Prof Oloyede, is being unfairly vilified when he should be commended. These are the facts as observed and as stated to us at the meeting.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

