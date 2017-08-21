THE LAST WORD: A new Mulago arises – Independent
|
Independent
|
THE LAST WORD: A new Mulago arises
Independent
THE LAST WORD | Andrew M. Mwenda | Last week, I visited the new specialised maternal and neonatal center being constructed at Mulago Hospital. With a built up area of 24,000 square meters, ten floors tall and equipped with 450 hospital beds, it is …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!