Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Latest: Australian-British boy, 7, among Barcelona dead – SFGate

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


SFGate

The Latest: Australian-British boy, 7, among Barcelona dead
SFGate
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Latest on the two vehicle attacks in Barcelona and the nearby seaside resort of Cambrils (all times local):. 4:40 p.m.. Spanish authorities say they have positively identified three more victims of the van attack in
In Spain : Tears and sorrow at mass for attack victimsPulse Nigeria
Mass Held In Barcelona To Honor Victims Of Terror AttacksNPR
Spain mourns Barcelona attack victims as manhunt continuesITV News
ABC Online –CBS News –Xinhua –New York Daily News
all 86 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.