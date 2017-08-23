The Latest: Spain suspects bought weapons after first attack – Washington Post
Washington Post
The Latest: Spain suspects bought weapons after first attack
MADRID — The Latest on news relating to the Spanish attacks (all times local):. 10:55 p.m.. Court documents show that members of a Spanish extremist cell bought knives and an ax between the first and second fatal attacks in the country's Catalonia …
