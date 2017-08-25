The Most Watched TED Talk Of All Time Is 10 Minutes Of Solid Laughs [Video]

Spam emails come in all shapes and sizes (many of them about men and their ‘shapes’ and ‘sizes’), and we often have a chuckle in the office about what finds its way to our inboxes.

You laugh, you delete them, you move on.

Not James Veitch, though, because the British comedian likes to play the long con game. His TED Talk from December 2015, uploaded in February of last year, is titled “This is what happens when you reply to spam email”.

It has now become the most watched of all time. Here’s how TED Talk’s YouTube channel sums this one up:

Suspicious emails: unclaimed insurance bonds, diamond-encrusted safe deposit boxes, close friends marooned in a foreign country. They pop up in our inboxes, and standard procedure is to delete on sight. But what happens when you reply? Follow along as writer and comedian James Veitch narrates a hilarious, months-long exchange with a spammer who offered to cut him in on a hot deal.

We’ve all received them, so maybe you want to learn a few lessons from our main man James:

We demand a follow up on those ‘increase your length’ emails.

[source:youtube]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

