The Northern Trust Field– 2017 Northern Trust Golf Player Roster

The 2017 Northern Trust will be hosted at the Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, New York between Thursday August 24th and Sunday August 27th. The Northern Trust field has been announced includes 123 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 Northern Trust, Patrick Reed, is included in the tournament entry list.

The Northern Trust Player List

The Northern Trust field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 Northern Trust, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players Byeong Hun An Morgan Hoffmann Rod Pampling Blayne Barber J.B. Holmes C.T. Pan Daniel Berger Billy Horschel Pat Perez Ryan Blaum Charles Howell III D.A. Points Jonas Blixt Mackenzie Hughes Ian Poulter Keegan Bradley John Huh Jon Rahm Scott Brown Zach Johnson Chez Reavie Wesley Bryan Dustin Johnson Patrick Reed Rafa Cabrera Bello Sung Kang Patrick Rodgers Chad Campbell Si Woo Kim Justin Rose Patrick Cantlay Michael Kim Rory Sabbatini Paul Casey Whee Kim Xander Schauffele Bud Cauley Chris Kirk Ollie Schniederjans Kevin Chappell Kevin Kisner Charl Schwartzel Stewart Cink Patton Kizzire Webb Simpson Jason Day Russell Knox Cameron Smith Bryson DeChambeau Brooks Koepka J.J. Spaun Graham DeLaet Jason Kokrak Jordan Spieth Luke Donald Kelly Kraft Scott Stallings Jason Dufner Matt Kuchar Kyle Stanley Harris English Anirban Lahiri Brendan Steele Derek Fathauer Martin Laird Henrik Stenson Tony Finau Danny Lee Robert Streb Martin Flores Marc Leishman Kevin Streelman Rickie Fowler David Lingmerth Steve Stricker Robert Garrigus Luke List Chris Stroud Brian Gay Jamie Lovemark Hudson Swafford Lucas Glover Ben Martin Vaughn Taylor Branden Grace Hideki Matsuyama Nick Taylor Cody Gribble William McGirt Justin Thomas Emiliano Grillo Rory McIlroy Kevin Tway Bill Haas Phil Mickelson Tyrone Van Aswegen Adam Hadwin Francesco Molinari Harold Varner III Brandon Hagy Ryan Moore Jhonattan Vegas James Hahn Grayson Murray Camilo Villegas Brian Harman Kevin Na Jimmy Walker Russell Henley Seung-Yul Noh Nick Watney J.J. Henry Sean O’Hair Bubba Watson Jim Herman Geoff Ogilvy Richy Werenski Charley Hoffman Louis Oosthuizen Gary Woodland

