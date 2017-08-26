The Northern Trust Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings
Round 3 of the 2017 Northern Trust will be played on Saturday August 26th at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, New York. The Northern Trust Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:10 am.
The field has been reduced to 70 by the cut which has been paired into 35 two-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.
2017 Northern Trust 3rd Round Tee Times
The Northern Trust round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|8:10 AM
|Wesley Bryan
|vs.
|Geoff Ogilvy
|8:20 AM
|Emiliano Grillo
|vs.
|Kevin Na
|8:30 AM
|Charley Hoffman
|vs.
|Luke Donald
|8:40 AM
|Sean O’Hair
|vs.
|Hudson Swafford
|8:50 AM
|Vaughn Taylor
|vs.
|Rod Pampling
|9:00 AM
|Kevin Kisner
|vs.
|Scott Stallings
|9:10 AM
|Ian Poulter
|vs.
|Rory McIlroy
|9:20 AM
|Chad Campbell
|vs.
|Ryan Moore
|9:30 AM
|Henrik Stenson
|vs.
|Richy Werenski
|9:40 AM
|Kyle Stanley
|vs.
|Kevin Chappell
|9:50 AM
|Kelly Kraft
|vs.
|Si Woo Kim
|10:00 AM
|Robert Streb
|vs.
|Kevin Tway
|10:10 AM
|Tony Finau
|vs.
|Charles Howell III
|10:20 AM
|Jason Day
|vs.
|Brooks Koepka
|10:30 AM
|Phil Mickelson
|vs.
|Charl Schwartzel
|10:40 AM
|Scott Brown
|vs.
|Luke List
|10:50 AM
|Ryan Blaum
|vs.
|Martin Flores
|11:00 AM
|William McGirt
|vs.
|Jason Kokrak
|11:10 AM
|Grayson Murray
|vs.
|Lucas Glover
|11:20 AM
|David Lingmerth
|vs.
|Morgan Hoffmann
|11:30 AM
|Mackenzie Hughes
|vs.
|J.J. Spaun
|11:40 AM
|Chris Kirk
|vs.
|C.T. Pan
|11:50 AM
|Louis Oosthuizen
|vs.
|Webb Simpson
|12:00 PM
|Keegan Bradley
|vs.
|Jason Dufner
|12:10 PM
|Whee Kim
|vs.
|D.A. Points
|12:20 PM
|Martin Laird
|vs.
|Pat Perez
|12:30 PM
|Camilo Villegas
|vs.
|Harold Varner III
|12:40 PM
|Daniel Berger
|vs.
|Justin Thomas
|12:50 PM
|Chez Reavie
|vs.
|Xander Schauffele
|1:00 PM
|Paul Casey
|vs.
|Patrick Cantlay
|1:10 PM
|Russell Henley
|vs.
|Patrick Reed
|1:20 PM
|Jon Rahm
|vs.
|Justin Rose
|1:30 PM
|Matt Kuchar
|vs.
|Bubba Watson
|1:40 PM
|Rickie Fowler
|vs.
|Jordan Spieth
|1:50 PM
|Jhonattan Vegas
|vs.
|Dustin Johnson
