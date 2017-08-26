The Northern Trust Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 Northern Trust will be played on Saturday August 26th at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, New York. The Northern Trust Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:10 am.

The field has been reduced to 70 by the cut which has been paired into 35 two-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

2017 Northern Trust 3rd Round Tee Times

The Northern Trust round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Times Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 8:10 AM Wesley Bryan vs. Geoff Ogilvy 8:20 AM Emiliano Grillo vs. Kevin Na 8:30 AM Charley Hoffman vs. Luke Donald 8:40 AM Sean O’Hair vs. Hudson Swafford 8:50 AM Vaughn Taylor vs. Rod Pampling 9:00 AM Kevin Kisner vs. Scott Stallings 9:10 AM Ian Poulter vs. Rory McIlroy 9:20 AM Chad Campbell vs. Ryan Moore 9:30 AM Henrik Stenson vs. Richy Werenski 9:40 AM Kyle Stanley vs. Kevin Chappell 9:50 AM Kelly Kraft vs. Si Woo Kim 10:00 AM Robert Streb vs. Kevin Tway 10:10 AM Tony Finau vs. Charles Howell III 10:20 AM Jason Day vs. Brooks Koepka 10:30 AM Phil Mickelson vs. Charl Schwartzel 10:40 AM Scott Brown vs. Luke List 10:50 AM Ryan Blaum vs. Martin Flores 11:00 AM William McGirt vs. Jason Kokrak 11:10 AM Grayson Murray vs. Lucas Glover 11:20 AM David Lingmerth vs. Morgan Hoffmann 11:30 AM Mackenzie Hughes vs. J.J. Spaun 11:40 AM Chris Kirk vs. C.T. Pan 11:50 AM Louis Oosthuizen vs. Webb Simpson 12:00 PM Keegan Bradley vs. Jason Dufner 12:10 PM Whee Kim vs. D.A. Points 12:20 PM Martin Laird vs. Pat Perez 12:30 PM Camilo Villegas vs. Harold Varner III 12:40 PM Daniel Berger vs. Justin Thomas 12:50 PM Chez Reavie vs. Xander Schauffele 1:00 PM Paul Casey vs. Patrick Cantlay 1:10 PM Russell Henley vs. Patrick Reed 1:20 PM Jon Rahm vs. Justin Rose 1:30 PM Matt Kuchar vs. Bubba Watson 1:40 PM Rickie Fowler vs. Jordan Spieth 1:50 PM Jhonattan Vegas vs. Dustin Johnson

