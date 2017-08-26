The party is the show for Corin Tucker and her Filthy Friends

Filthy Friends’ debut album Invitation marries the indie supergroup’s collective ’80s sensibilities with all their postmodern tendencies to create an album that’s very much of the moment.

The post The party is the show for Corin Tucker and her Filthy Friends appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

