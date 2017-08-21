“The President Goofed In His Speech” – Comedian Seyi Law Comes For President Buhari

Nigerian Comedian Seyi Law is far from happy with President Buhari. The talented comedian took to IG to highlight part of the president’s early morning speech which he found wrong. He penned a lengthy post alongside the quotes writing: I am one of those who waited for the President’s speech and if I say I …

The post “The President Goofed In His Speech” – Comedian Seyi Law Comes For President Buhari appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

