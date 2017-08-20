Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The President is Back: Issues Buhari Must Address as He Resumes – The Olisa Blogazine

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Olisa Blogazine

The President is Back: Issues Buhari Must Address as He Resumes
The Olisa Blogazine
The president arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 4:36pm on Saturday to widespread excitement in and outside of government. President Buhari arrives residence, taking a walk and is welcomed by AgP Osinbajo & others …
Buhari's supporters cause heavy traffic on AbujaTODAY.NG
'Baba oyoyo' — mammoth crowd welcomes BuhariTheCable

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.