Qatar restores diplomatic ties to Iran amid regional crisis – Daily Mail

Posted on Aug 24, 2017


Qatar restores diplomatic ties to Iran amid regional crisis
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Qatar restored full diplomatic relations with Iran early Thursday, disregarding the demands of Arab nations now locked in a regional dispute with the energy-rich country that it lessen its ties to Tehran. In
