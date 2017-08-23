Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The quotable Princess Diana: Her thoughts on life, love, her sons (plus Charles and Camilla) – USA TODAY

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


USA TODAY

The quotable Princess Diana: Her thoughts on life, love, her sons (plus Charles and Camilla)
USA TODAY
She was once called Shy Di, but Princess Diana found her voice, and then some. She could be cheeky, funny, self-deprecating, bold and even shocking in her candor. As an advocate for AIDs patients and later for those who lost limbs and lives to
Princes William and Harry speak candidly about Diana's deathMinneapolis Star Tribune
Prince William, Prince Harry open up about how they learned of their mother's deathKSRO
Princes William and Harry say they were 'disoriented' after Diana's deathHindustan Times
Stuff.co.nz –Reuters –Entertainment Tonight –hellomagazine.com
all 131 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.