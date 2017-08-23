The quotable Princess Diana: Her thoughts on life, love, her sons (plus Charles and Camilla) – USA TODAY
The quotable Princess Diana: Her thoughts on life, love, her sons (plus Charles and Camilla)
She was once called Shy Di, but Princess Diana found her voice, and then some. She could be cheeky, funny, self-deprecating, bold and even shocking in her candor. As an advocate for AIDs patients and later for those who lost limbs and lives to …
Princes William and Harry speak candidly about Diana's death
Prince William, Prince Harry open up about how they learned of their mother's death
Princes William and Harry say they were 'disoriented' after Diana's death
