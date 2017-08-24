Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Thread: “4 months pregnant. 4k RTs & I won’t abort it”, lady tweets. The responses are sick

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Twitter trolls and bants go hand in hand. Nothing is off topic, and it’s usually off-colour. This one, though, is…

Read » The Thread: “4 months pregnant. 4k RTs & I won’t abort it”, lady tweets. The responses are sick on YNaija

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.