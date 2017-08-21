The Thread: “Who wrote this speech ni tori Olorun”? | TwitterNG tears Buhari’s speech apart
Nigeria’s President returned from a 103 days hiatus abroad to remind us of a conversation he had with Ojukwu in…
Read » The Thread: “Who wrote this speech ni tori Olorun”? | TwitterNG tears Buhari’s speech apart on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!