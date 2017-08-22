The Top 15 Funniest Jokes From The Edinburgh Fringe Festival

The last time we checked in with the Edinburgh Fringe Festival was two weeks ago, when we showed you 10 one-liners that made us chuckle.

I’m partial to the one about chameleons sneaking onto the Ark, but go ahead and choose your own favourite HERE.

The festival has now concluded, which means it’s time to name the winner of the prestigious ‘Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe’ award.

That honour goes to Ken Cheng, above, who delivered this to his audience:

“I’m not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change.”

He says he is surprised to have won, because the joke was met with groans, but maybe it’s one of those zingers that gets better with age.

Cheng is a newcomer to the comedy game, having dropped out of Cambridge to play online poker professionally a few years back.

Shall we see what the other 14 were? I’m game – these from the BBC:

2. “Trump’s nothing like Hitler. There’s no way he could write a book” – Frankie Boyle 3. “I’ve given up asking rhetorical questions. What’s the point?” – Alexei Sayle 4. “I’m looking for the girl next door type. I’m just gonna keep moving house till I find her” – Lew Fitz 5. “I like to imagine the guy who invented the umbrella was going to call it the ‘brella’. But he hesitated” – Andy Field 6. “Combine Harvesters. And you’ll have a really big restaurant” – Mark Simmons 7. “I’m rubbish with names. It’s not my fault, it’s a condition. There’s a name for it…” – Jimeoin 8. “I have two boys, 5 and 6. We’re no good at naming things in our house” – Ed Byrne 9. “I wasn’t particularly close to my dad before he died… which was lucky, because he trod on a land mine” – Olaf Falafel 10. “Whenever someone says, ‘I don’t believe in coincidences.’ I say, ‘Oh my God, me neither!”‘ – Alasdair Beckett-King 11. “A friend tricked me into going to Wimbledon by telling me it was a men’s singles event” – Angela Barnes 12. “As a vegan, I think people who sell meat are disgusting; but apparently people who sell fruit and veg are grocer” – Adele Cliff 13. “For me dying is a lot like going camping. I don’t want to do it” – Phil Wang 14. “I wonder how many chameleons snuck onto the Ark” – Adam Hess 15. “I went to a Pretenders gig. It was a tribute act” – Tim Vine

For a point of reference, last year’s winner was “My dad suggested I register for a donor card. He’s a man after my own heart.”

[source:bbc]

