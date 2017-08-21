The US considers cutting aid to Zimbabwe – The Zimbabwean
The Zimbabwean
The US considers cutting aid to Zimbabwe
The Zimbabwean
So Donald Trump is considering cutting aid to Zimbabwe as well as all African countries. Donald Trump. About time too. What does the West think it is doing by insisting on sending aid to Africa when the AU itself wants it cut by 75% by 2023? And when …
